Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 1,426,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,945. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.