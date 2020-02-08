Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

ATUS opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Altice USA has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,025,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

