Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.01. Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.95.

In other news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,760. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $21,167,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 350,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.