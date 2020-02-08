Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

DHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,701,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 48,536 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 480,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 815,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,549. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

