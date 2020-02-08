Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.75 Million

Analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will report $423.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.40 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $454.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTT. Cowen cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

NYSE GTT opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $742.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,364.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $6,674,877.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,536,800 shares of company stock worth $16,400,520. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.