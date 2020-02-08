Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.81 Million

Brokerages predict that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $677.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.00 million to $686.68 million. NOW posted sales of $764.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NOW has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NOW by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,370,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,074,000 after acquiring an additional 248,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $6,975,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NOW by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NOW by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 144,596 shares during the period.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.