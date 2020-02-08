Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.60. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, VP Zvi Krieger sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $51,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.53. 121,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.