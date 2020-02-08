Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.86 Million

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce $66.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.67 million. PROS reported sales of $56.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $292.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.08 million to $294.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $340.72 million, with estimates ranging from $335.60 million to $345.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PROS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. PROS has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.06.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

