Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,195 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 250,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,666,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

