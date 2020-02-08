Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings. TCG BDC reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCG BDC.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CGBD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 793,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,849. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 105.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

