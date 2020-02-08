Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHC. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $28.15. 2,303,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.