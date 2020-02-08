Zacks: Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

BY opened at $20.00 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $763.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

