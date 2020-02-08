Zacks: Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post $79.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.08 million and the highest is $84.09 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $62.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $303.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.31 million to $319.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $536.27 million, with estimates ranging from $379.01 million to $667.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,225 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,614 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

