Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 35.81%.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.74.

EMKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.