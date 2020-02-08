Zacks: Analysts Expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce sales of $236.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.04 million and the highest is $404.23 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted sales of $128.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.19 million to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $597.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.39 million to $729.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPG. Citigroup cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $246.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.