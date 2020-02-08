Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.12. International Seaways reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million.

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $216,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a PE ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 0.42.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

