Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post $135.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.14 million to $137.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $172.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $541.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.60 million to $545.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $587.31 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $618.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. Lannett’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at $560,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 76.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at $343,000.

Lannett stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lannett has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

