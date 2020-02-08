Zacks: Analysts Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Mammoth Energy Services reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

