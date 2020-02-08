Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24. McKesson posted earnings per share of $3.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $14.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $14.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE MCK traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $156.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $161.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 65.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,491,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

