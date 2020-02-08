Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.27 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.87 billion to $12.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:MGM opened at $31.36 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.