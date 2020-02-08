Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.97 Million

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post sales of $72.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.01 million to $74.92 million. Nordic American Tanker reported sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $189.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.64 million to $191.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $258.62 million, with estimates ranging from $241.24 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million.

NAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $462.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.