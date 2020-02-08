Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.93 Million

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $134.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.17 million and the lowest is $134.68 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $132.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $546.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.35 million to $553.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $561.66 million, with estimates ranging from $550.69 million to $574.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

