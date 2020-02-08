Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

NYSE:TEL opened at $93.22 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after buying an additional 1,622,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 299,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 342,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 341,922 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,088,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,232,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

