Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Price Target for China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Online Education Group an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

COE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 107,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,175. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $362.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.82.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

