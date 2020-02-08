Zacks: Analysts Set $17.75 Price Target for Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Youdao an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Youdao in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Youdao in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $4.77 on Friday, hitting $21.15. 1,397,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. Youdao has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

