Zacks: Analysts Set $54.00 Target Price for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPT opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.62.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

