Zacks: Analysts Set $63.00 Target Price for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $63.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BancFirst by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in BancFirst by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

