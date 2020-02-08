Zacks: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given $13.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bioceres Crop Solutions an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.25 million during the quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

