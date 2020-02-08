Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. ASGN reported sales of $929.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

