Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. BRP has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. BRP’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 154.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $7,259,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

