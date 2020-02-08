Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Midland States Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Midland States Bancorp.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,899 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $166,292.81. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $2,273,202 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $658.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

