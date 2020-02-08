Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.83 Million

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to report $110.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.38 million and the lowest is $108.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $107.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $386.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.82 million to $390.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.39 million to $442.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nevro has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $140.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,840. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

