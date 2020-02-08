Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,113. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

