Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $45.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.95 million to $45.91 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $162.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.49 million to $162.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $215.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.24 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

RPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.11 million, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

