Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post sales of $135.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.46 million. Semtech posted sales of $160.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $544.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.98 million to $547.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $587.29 million, with estimates ranging from $567.05 million to $609.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,815. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Semtech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Semtech by 180.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Semtech by 28.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 333,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

