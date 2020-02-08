Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.33. Vistra Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vistra Energy.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $317,072.40. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

