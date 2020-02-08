Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Advanced Disposal Services also reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,291.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,567,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,673 shares during the period.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

