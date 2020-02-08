Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPS. B. Riley began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $25,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.44. 84,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,802. The stock has a market cap of $304.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

