Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce sales of $293.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.70 million and the lowest is $291.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $224.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $61.63 on Friday. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

