Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to post sales of $378.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.02 million to $392.00 million. Kronos Worldwide posted sales of $349.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.27 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

