Zacks: Brokerages Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLCO. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.