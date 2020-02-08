Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 720,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 221,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,764. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

