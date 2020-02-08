Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post sales of $721.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $716.00 million to $725.10 million. ResMed reported sales of $662.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average is $143.54. ResMed has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $171.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $8,526,990. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 155,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

