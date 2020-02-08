Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

WCN stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,028,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

