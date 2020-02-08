Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 152,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

