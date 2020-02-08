Zacks: Brokerages Set $49.50 Target Price for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $49.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Essential Utilities an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.22. 1,011,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,442. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Utilities (WTRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.