Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given $15.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 193,466 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHG opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.