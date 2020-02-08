Zacks: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.80 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SMBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.