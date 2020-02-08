Zano Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $6,116.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.03425546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00220426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,007,296 coins and its circulating supply is 9,977,796 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.