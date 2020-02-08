Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $627.50 million and $564.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $70.58 or 0.00715699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bithumb, OKEx and Allcoin. During the last week, Zcash has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00123207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00109096 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002340 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,890,131 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Exmo, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, Crex24, Coinroom, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Kuna, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Gemini, Bitlish, BTC-Alpha, Allcoin, LiteBit.eu, LBank, GOPAX, Kraken, LocalTrade, Cryptohub, Ovis, BCEX, BiteBTC, Bitinka, Graviex, Braziliex, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Gate.io, Poloniex, CoinEx, Tux Exchange, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Cryptopia, WEX, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Liquid, Coinrail, Coinut, Huobi, YoBit, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, BitBay and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.